Cetec ERP expands into larger office in Austin to boost growth

Cetec ERP, a US-based provider of cloud-based ERP software for manufacturers, has officially relocated to a larger, modern office facility in central Austin. The move reflects the company’s rapid growth and increasing demand for its web-based ERP platform across small and mid-sized manufacturing businesses, according to a media release.

The new location, situated within a prominent Austin business complex, provides ample room for current operations and offers flexible space for future expansion as the company continues to scale. Cetec’s growth is fueled by rising adoption of its all-in-one SaaS ERP solution, which unifies core business functions—such as MRP, inventory, CRM, quality, accounting, and shop floor control—into a single, affordable, browser-based system.

“This move is about scale,” said Taylor Wagen, Chief Operating Officer at Cetec ERP. “We’re growing to better support the small and mid-sized manufacturers who rely on Cetec ERP to run their operations. More space, more collaboration, and more momentum to keep improving how we serve our current and future customers.”

Cetec ERP’s platform is widely adopted across industries including electronics, aerospace, medical devices, contract manufacturing, and job shops, offering modern tools that support real-time visibility, regulatory compliance, and scalable growth—all at a fraction of the cost of legacy systems, the company said in the media release.