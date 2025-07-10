ROHM releases level 3 SPICE models with enhanced simulation speed

ROHM has announced the release of new Level 3 (L3) SPICE models that deliver significantly improved convergence and faster simulation performance.

Since power semiconductor losses greatly impact overall system efficiency, simulation accuracy during the design phase is critical. ROHM’s earlier Level 1 SPICE models for SiC MOSFETs addressed this need by precisely replicating key device characteristics. However, challenges such as simulation convergence issues and prolonged computation times revealed the need for further refinement.

“The new L3 models utilize a simplified approach that maintains both computational stability and accurate switching waveforms while reducing simulation time by approximately 50% compared to the L1 models,” ROHM said in a media release. “This allows for high-accuracy transient analysis of the entire circuits at significantly faster speed, streamlining device evaluation and loss assessment in the application design phase.”

Based in Japan, Rohm manufactures custom linear integrated circuits and semiconductor devices for use mostly in consumer electronics. The company operates through three segments: LSI, semiconductor devices and modules.