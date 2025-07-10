Kepler wins $4 million defence contract to build satellite swarm

Indian space-tech startup Kepler Aerospace has secured a USD 4 million defence contract to develop an autonomous swarming satellite constellation. The project falls under the Indian defence ministry’s iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) initiative.

Under the iDEX agreement, Kepler will receive government funding and access to launch infrastructure, according to a report by rediff.com. The autonomous satellite swarm is being designed for the ministry’s Defence Space Agency with an expected launch in 2027.

“This iDEX contract represents more than just a business milestone — it’s the beginning of a new era in space-based intelligence,” Navneet Singh, CEO of Kepler Aero, said, according to the businessline. “We’re not just building satellites; we’re creating an autonomous intelligence network that will fundamentally transform how India approaches space defence.”

Kepler’s system introduces a swarming architecture where satellites can act collectively with autonomous decision-making and real-time communication. The satellites will operate as a self-coordinating swarm, tracking emerging threats, collecting high-fidelity multi-domain data, and adapting autonomously without relying on ground control or pre-defined commands, the businessline report said.