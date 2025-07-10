Delta to construct new regional headquarters in the Netherlands

Power management and smart green solutions company Delta has announced the planned construction of a new regional headquarters green building in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Located in the renowned Park 20|20 business campus, the state-of-the-art approximately 9300-sqm facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and will house over 350 employees in R&D, business development, management and more.

The implementation of Delta’s smart, energy-saving solutions are expected to help the facility achieve net-zero energy and the prestigious BREEAM-Outstanding green building certification, according to a media release.

“We are delighted to welcome Delta Electronics, a global leader in sustainable technology, to Haarlemmermeer. With our excellent international connectivity and vibrant economy, this region is the ideal home for forward-thinking companies,” said Marianne Schuurmans, Mayor of Haarlemmermeer. “Delta’s dedication to energy efficiency and smart infrastructure not only enhances our local economy but also aligns with our vision for a sustainable future.”

“We warmly welcome the expansion of Delta Electronics’ activities in the Netherlands and are grateful for the longstanding and strong relationship we have with the company as NFIA,” said Hilde van der Meer, Commissioner Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA. “Delta’s innovative technologies are a valuable addition to the developments taking place in the Netherlands.”