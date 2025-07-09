Jaatinen Guides Manufacturers Through Digital Product Passports

RoHS Management has handled several materials compliance projects and offers data collection capacity to meet compliance needs at all stages. The company’s managing director, Juhana Jaatinen, is therefore well-versed in the nature of various regulations. After his presentation at Evertiq Expo Tampere 2025, we met with him to learn more about the EU’s digital product passport (DPP).

"The main purpose of the DPP is to store collected data and enable open sharing of product information with consumers, regulators, and supply chain actors," says Jaatinen.

Facilitating information management

The product passport means that each product has a unique identity that can be linked to one or more data sources containing information about that specific product. This information may include the product’s sustainability performance, origin, warranty, recyclability, and instructions for assembly or repair.

Jaatinen does not believe that the new standards will pose a challenge for Finnish industries; rather, he sees them as a way to streamline operations.

"What’s interesting is that much of this information is already available — or should be. What’s essential is that it now becomes accessible in one single place. If you haven’t sorted this out yet, now is a good time," he says.

For a sustainable industry

By providing a unified digital representation of products, the aim is to enable improved information exchange along the value chain. This, in turn, makes it possible to verify and manage the sustainability of products. When asked whether this will make the EU a leader in sustainable electronics production, Jaatinen replies yes, highlighting the environmentally driven origin of the initiative.

"The DPP originated under the EU Green Deal in 2020, was proposed as part of the Ecodesign Regulation in 2022, and came into force in the summer of 2024," he points out.

This year marks the third time RoHS Management has participated in Evertiq Expo Tampere, and Jaatinen describes the event as an excellent one-day event for the company.

"It’s easy for us to come here and set up a booth, and it’s important for us to have a speaker here – because people come and talk to us after the presentation," Jaatinen concludes.

