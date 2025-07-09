Green’s new pump drive enhances efficiency in data center cooling

Swiss data center provider Green has realized an important technological development in energy-efficient data center cooling. Andrea Luigi Campomilla, Chief Operating Officer at Green, has designed a new, water-cooled pump drive that offers 15 percent more efficiency compared to the current, air-cooled systems, the company said.

Green’s data center design is consistently geared toward achieving energy efficiency and sustainability. As early as in the planning phase, all elements are adjusted for thermal and energy optimization. The cooling infrastructure is also designed with flexibility in mind: It adapts to different power densities and enables the applicable cooling technology to be used efficiently at all times, according to a media release.

The result is a sustainable overall system that brings together performance with energy efficiency in an effective way. With the in-house development of a central infrastructure element for energy-efficient cooling, Green’s COO, Andrea Luigi Campomilla, is setting another milestone and driving forward the targeted optimization of the overall system.

The newly developed pump drive combines motor, frequency converter, and pump in a compact design. The motor features direct water cooling through a specially designed cooling pipe system. The frequency converter is mounted on a carrier plate, which also dissipates heat.

The benefits: The system is lower-maintenance, generates much less noise, and produces a higher return temperature. This results in increased heat dissipation into the heating network. The main benefit, however, lies in its efficiency: Thanks to the new motor, 15 percent of energy is saved for the drive, Green said.

Four pump drives were already installed in Data Center M on the Metro-Campus Zurich in June 2025. The plan going forward is to use the new pump as standard in the other Green data centers too.