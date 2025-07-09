US semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries has announced a definitive agreement to acquire MIPS, a California-based supplier of AI and processor IP. This strategic acquisition will expand GF’s portfolio of customizable IP offerings, allowing it to further differentiate its process technologies with IP and software capabilities, according to a media release.

“MIPS brings a strong heritage of delivering efficient, scalable compute IP tailored for performance-critical applications, which strategically aligns with the evolving demands of AI platforms across diverse markets,” said Niels Anderskouv, president and chief operating officer at GlobalFoundries. “Through this acquisition, we will expand our capabilities to offer customers more flexible, RISC-V-based open platform solutions, paired with our differentiated process technologies and world-class manufacturing to help them build world-class products.”

MIPS recently expanded its processor IP offerings, based on open RISC-V specification, with the launch of its Atlas portfolio, a comprehensive suite of compute cores designed for real-time and application processing as well as specialized AI edge processing cores. Additionally, MIPS also introduced Atlas Explorer, a virtual platform that enables optimization of performance, power and area to shift-left in the design cycle.

“Becoming part of GlobalFoundries marks the start of a bold new chapter for MIPS,” said Sameer Wasson, CEO of MIPS. “GF’s proven track record in delivering differentiated technologies through a secure, global manufacturing footprint will enhance our ability to accelerate innovation and scale our solutions—unlocking new opportunities in the Physical AI space and driving even greater value for our customers.”

The acquisition of MIPS is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025. Following the acquisition, MIPS will continue to operate as a standalone business within GF and serve its customers across a broad range of technologies.