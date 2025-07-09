Daimler Truck to cut 5,000 jobs in Germany by 2030

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck has announced that it plans to cut around 5,000 jobs in Germany by 2030. The German company said the cuts are part of an efficiency drive to reduce recurring annual costs by over €1 billion by 2030.

Daimler has approximately 35,500 employees in Germany, most of them in the five sites of Gaggenau, Kassel, Mannheim, Stuttgart and Wörth, according to a report by DW.

“The company will utilise natural attrition and expand early retirement options to reduce positions in a socially responsible manner, as well as offer targeted severance packages,” Daimler Truck said.

“The Board of Management and the general works council have jointly agreed on key points to improve efficiency and created clear future perspectives for the locations in Germany,” a Daimler spokesperson added, in another statement shared with Euronews.

The company just reported a 5% fall in second-quarter sales, with results especially weak in its important US market. It said its Mercedes-Benz trucks need to become more market resilient, DW reported.

Daimler is partnering with the government of Senegal and Global Truck Systems to establish a truck assembly plant in the African country. Daimler will provide vehicle component sets for local assembly, and operations are due to begin in 2026.