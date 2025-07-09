Cummins launches BESS to support India’s clean energy transition

Power solutions technology provider Cummins India has announced the launch of its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), expanding its sustainable solutions portfolio in line with Destination Zero strategy.

This state-of-the-art energy storage solution is designed to support India’s clean energy transition and strengthen the reliability of the country’s power infrastructure, the company said in a media release.

Cummins India is a subsidiary of Cummins Inc., which is headquartered in the United States.

“India’s energy mix is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by ambitious climate commitments, rapid adoption of renewables, and a national focus on clean and inclusive growth,” Shveta Arya, Managing Director, Cummins India Limited, said. “At Cummins, we recognize this pivotal moment as an opportunity to innovate with purpose. Our Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is a crucial enabler in this transition. It offers a reliable, scalable, and sustainable foundation for the energy ecosystem of tomorrow.”

Cummins BESS products are available in two 10ft and 20ft containers delivering energy outputs ranging from 200kWh to 2MWh.

“As the demand for reliable power continues to grow across industries, customers are increasingly seeking smarter ways to manage energy costs and improve power quality,” Pankaj Kapoor, Vice President, Distribution Business, Cummins India Limited, said. “Backed by our global expertise, Cummins’ BESS solutions are built to address these evolving needs while supporting our customer’s sustainability goals.”

Established in 1962 and headquartered in Pune, Cummins India is a leading power solutions provider in the country.