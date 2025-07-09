Coco raises $80M to expand autonomous delivery, AI platform

Coco Robotics, a Los Angeles-based autonomous vehicles company for delivery, has announced USD 80 million in strategic financing to further advance its AI platform, scale its fleet, and grow enterprise partnerships. The funding includes returning investors Sam and Max Altman, Pelion, Outlander, and SNR, as well as new participation from Offline, DeepWater, and Ryan Graves, formerly Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Uber and now CEO of Saltwater, according to a media release.

This capital accelerates Coco’s momentum as it builds on a proven, reliable model that already works at scale. The startup, which builds last-mile delivery robots, has already completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries across major US cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami, as well as in Helsinki, its first European market.

Built around a capital-efficient approach to real-world autonomy, Coco is now expanding to more US markets while continuing to grow its international presence.

“We’ve been very intentional about building technology and a business model based on unit economics that work today — not five years down the road,” said Zach Rash, CEO and Co-founder of Coco Robotics. “We’re now at the forefront of applying AI to solve real, everyday problems in urban logistics, and this funding helps us move faster — from advancing our AI platform to expanding our fleet globally.”

Coco’s AI-driven fleet of autonomous robocouriers is designed to make deliveries more efficient, affordable and reliable while also cutting down on traffic and emissions. With established partnerships across platforms like Uber and DoorDash, Coco offers cost-effective, scalable solutions that reimagine how goods move through cities. As demand grows for more dependable and economically sustainable logistics, Coco is well-positioned to expand enterprise partnerships to meet the evolving needs of urban delivery, the company said.