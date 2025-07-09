China’s INV New Material launches $750M battery plant in Malaysia

China’s INV New Material Technology Sdn Bhd has officially launched its RM3.2 billion (USD 750 million) manufacturing facility in Penang.

The newly launched facility will produce wet-processed and coated lithium-ion separators – an essential component in EV battery manufacturing, according to a media release.

“Anchored in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the Chemical Industry Roadmap 2030, this investment bridges a critical gap in our EV ecosystem and embeds advanced materials into our supply chain,” Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), said. “It sets a new standard for high-tech manufacturing, while strategically catalysing broader industrial growth, and attracting more global and local players to strengthen Malaysia’s position in the global EV value chain.”

INV New Material Technology is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China’s Shenzhen Senior Technology Material.

“We are honoured to be part of Malaysia’s journey in building a robust, forward-looking electric vehicle ecosystem,” said Liu Rui, Chief Executive Officer of INV New Material Technology (M) Sdn. Bhd. “This facility is not just an investment in infrastructure, but a long-term commitment to sustainability, innovation, and talent development.”

INV’s plant will integrate advanced automation, smart manufacturing systems, and digital technologies to maximise operational efficiency, enhance precision, and promote sustainable practices, the media release said.