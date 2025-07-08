Sthyr raises $1 million to advance zinc-air battery innovation

Indian startup Sthyr Energy, which focuses on next-generation energy storage, has raised USD 1 million in seed funding in a round led by Speciale Invest, with additional backing from Antares Ventures.

Founded by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras (IIT Madras), Sthyr is developing a mechanically rechargeable zinc-air battery system tailored for long-duration energy storage applications, including seasonal power supply and clean alternatives to traditional peaker plants, according to Machine Maker.

The system uses non-flammable, water-based electrolytes to maximise safety and its architecture decouples energy and power components, leading to flexible, modular deployments at various scales, a report by The Hindu said.

The solution is expected to deliver a competitive Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for long-duration storage, making it a possible alternative to lithium-ion technologies.

Sthyr Energy aims to expand its R&D efforts, build pilot systems and engage with grid-scale energy and industrial partners to demonstrate that the tech is commercially viable, according to The Hindu.

“Our batteries are designed to provide energy security in a net-zero world, storing solar energy in the summer for use in the winter and delivering reliable power backup for over 100 hours,” said Gunjan, Co-founder and CEO of Sthyr Energy.