Singapore launches innovation hub for gallium nitride semiconductors

Singapore’s National Semiconductor Translation and Innovation Centre for Gallium Nitride, also known as NSTIC (GaN), has been officially opened.

NSTIC (GaN) is Singapore’s first national facility dedicated to gallium nitride semiconductors — a technology that enables smaller, faster and more energy-efficient electronic devices.

The centre brings advanced GaN manufacturing capabilities to Singapore, positioning local innovators to compete in high-growth global markets such as advanced 5G and 6G communication systems, radars and satellite communications, according to an online post.

“First set up in 2023 as the National Gallium Nitride Technology Centre (NGTC), NSTIC (GaN) is a partnership between the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), DSO National Laboratories (DSO), and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore,” NTU Singapore said in the online post. “It provides access to state-of-the-art wafer fabrication and prototyping infrastructure, addressing key industry needs such as limited local manufacturing access and the importance of closer ecosystem collaboration.”

Gallium Nitride is increasingly seen as a key enabler of high-performance electronics. Compared to conventional silicon, GaN operates at higher voltages and frequencies with lower energy losses, allowing for smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient components.

Today, GaN devices are found in a range of commercial applications including USB fast-charging adaptors, LED lighting drivers, and laptop power supplies, where their thermal and electrical properties enable compact and efficient designs. GaN is also gaining traction in automotive systems, particularly in electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers, due to its high power efficiency.