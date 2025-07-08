e-STORAGE’s SolBank 3.0 passes Large-Scale Fire Testing

Canadian Solar has announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the company’s majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar, has successfully completed Large-Scale Fire Testing (LSFT) for its SolBank 3.0 energy storage system. The successful test demonstrated that SolBank 3.0 meets key fire safety criteria by containing thermal events within a single enclosure, providing enhanced safety assurance for utility-scale deployments, according to a media release.

The test was conducted under the CSA C-800:25 §9.7 Large-Scale Fire Testing (LSFT) protocol—a rigorous, industry-recognized standard used to evaluate how a fully developed fire condition inside the enclosure of an initiating BESS unit affects propagation risk between adjacent enclosures.

During the test, all doors, louvers, and structural elements on target units remained closed and intact throughout the event. The protocol is in compliance with key safety objectives outlined in NFPA 855, such as preventing cascading thermal events and containing fire within a single unit.

During the test, e-STORAGE’s SolBank 3.0 energy storage system showed no fire propagation to target units and successfully passed the LSFT, confirming the robustness of SolBank 3.0’s passive fire containment design, the media release said.

The test was witnessed and independently verified by both CSA Group, the testing agency, and Energy Safety Response Group (ESRG), a fire safety consultant.

“The e-STORAGE system demonstrated that an aggressive fire consuming all available fuel in one unit does not ignite new fires and spread to adjacent units,” said Josh Dinaburg, Fire Test Specialist at CSA Group. “This is critical performance data for the end-users and site managers, first responders, insurance adjusters, and the community at large where these systems may be installed.”