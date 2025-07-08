Avnet announces Gilles Beltran as new President

Avnet has appointed Gilles Beltran as President of Avnet EMEA. Currently President of Avnet Silica, one of Avnet’s European semiconductor specialist divisions, Gilles Beltran will be succeeding Slobodan Puljarevic and Mario Orlandi, who have co-led the EMEA region with distinction for seven years.

As the EMEA President, Gilles Beltran will have the Presidents of the Avnet Abacus, EBV Elektronik, and Avnet Silica business units reporting to him. Gilles Beltran joined Avnet Silica in 2002, bringing more than two decades of company-specific experience and know-how to this new role, including four years as President of Avnet Silica, according to a media release.

“Gilles’ extensive experience in electronics distribution and in-depth knowledge of Avnet’s internal processes make him the ideal candidate to steer Avnet EMEA towards new opportunities and growing success,” said Phil Gallagher, CEO, Avnet. “His vision and passion are instrumental in our continuous collaboration and growth in the region.”

“I am excited to take on the presidency of Avnet EMEA and to join the Avnet Executive Leadership Team,” said Gilles Beltran. “This is a fantastic opportunity to build upon a strong foundation and to lead our talented team towards new opportunities in EMEA.”

Puljarevic and Orlandi will step down from their current roles at the end of FY25 but will continue to report to Phil Gallagher, focusing on global projects within Avnet, the media release said.