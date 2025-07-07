US startup Impulse raises $300 million to enhance in-space mobility

US in-space mobility startup Impulse Space has raised USD 300 million in a Series C funding round led by Linse Capital, bringing Impulse’s total capital raised to USD 525 million.

The round also includes participation from new investor DFJ Growth, as well as returning investors Valor Equity Partners, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, RTX Ventures, DCVC, Airbus Ventures, Spring Tide, First Principles Group, Balerion Space Ventures, Tamarack Global and Trousdale Ventures.

The pre-emptive raise is both a positive signal about Impulse’s business trajectory and a direct response to surging customer demand. With over 30 signed contracts (totaling nearly USD 200 million in value) and growing interest from every sector, Impulse will use the funding to scale and execute a backlog of missions that require faster, more flexible, and more cost-effective in-space mobility, the company said in a media release.

“We’ve proven that we can build fast and fly successfully. Now, the market is demanding more,” said Tom Mueller, CEO and founder, Impulse Space. “This raise helps us scale production and technical capabilities to meet that demand head-on.”

In less than four years, Impulse Space has built and flown Mira—a high-thrust, highly maneuverable space vehicle for payload hosting and deployment; executed two large orbital maneuvers by a nitrous-based propulsion system; secured over 30 commercial and government contracts, and developed Helios—a high-energy kick stage to rapidly deliver payloads to MEO, GEO, and beyond—on track to fly in 2026.

“Impulse is tackling one of the most technically demanding challenges in aerospace with a speed and precision we rarely see,” said Bastiaan Janmaat, Managing Partner at Linse Capital. “Their vertically integrated approach, proven track record, and ability to execute quickly in this market give them a real advantage. We’re excited to support their vision as they build the infrastructure that will power the next generation of space missions.”

Impulse said the latest Series C funding will be used to expand headcount, accelerate R&D and scale production.