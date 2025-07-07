Incap Electronics UK achieves JOSCAR Zero accreditation

Incap Electronics UK has been accredited under JOSCAR Zero, a new sustainability-focused extension of the defence and aerospace sector’s supplier assurance system. The accreditation marks a further step in aligning the company’s operations with the environmental and reporting standards expected by customers operating in highly regulated industries, Incap said in a media release.

The accreditation builds on Incap UK’s existing membership in the JOSCAR (Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register) community and aligns with growing ESG and carbon reporting expectations across the defence and aerospace sectors. With over 150 suppliers now registered under the extended framework, Incap UK is part of a wider group contributing to more transparent and accountable supply chains.

“The JOSCAR Zero accreditation reflects how we approach both quality and sustainability in our daily operations,” said Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap UK. “We work closely with customers in highly regulated sectors, and staying aligned with their evolving expectations is part of how we support their long-term goals.”

The accreditation aligns with Incap’s broader sustainability initiatives, which include improving data quality on supply chain emissions, enhancing sustainability reporting, and integrating sustainability-related risk management throughout operations. These priorities are reflected locally at Incap UK, where sustainability efforts form part of a coordinated approach across the group, according to the media release.

JOSCAR is a supplier accreditation system managed by Hellios and used across the aerospace, defence, and security sectors. It standardises supplier validation and simplifies risk management in complex supply chains. JOSCAR Zero extends this system with a focus on sustainability. It provides a formal framework for reporting carbon emissions and broader ESG data, supporting Net Zero transition strategies across industries.

Incap UK provides full-service electronics manufacturing, including PCB assembly, electro-mechanical integration, and testing. The company supports customers in the defence and aerospace sectors with a flexible and efficient production model, and continues to invest in both quality systems and sustainability standards.