Fulin Precision, a raw materials supplier to Chinese battery giant CATL, is partnering with SD Lomon, a phosphate and phosphorus chemicals maker, to meet the growing demand for fast-charging lithium batteries by jointly building factories that produce the materials for them.

Fulin and SD Lomon will set up two joint venture plants in China’s Sichuan province, the companies announced. The first JV will produce high-density lithium iron phosphate while the other will produce lithium dihydrogen phosphate and ferrous oxalate. The annual output capacity for each of the three products is set at 100,000 tons, according to a report by Chinese news organization Yicai.

Fulin or its subsidiary will own 51 percent of the lithium iron phosphate JV, and SD Lomon the remaining. The shareholding ratio is reversed for the other JV, the Yicai report said.

CATL is a major client of Fulin’s lithium battery materials unit, Jiangxi Shenghua New Material. The two sides recently inked a deal to prioritize the production of lithium iron phosphate cathode materials to meet CATL’s requirements till 2029.