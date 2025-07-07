BMW recalls over 70,000 EVs in US for power loss risk

German automaker BMW is recalling over 70,000 electric vehicles in the United States due to the potential loss of drive power while operating, which increases the risk of a crash, according to the US National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to the NHTSA, the “electric drive motor software may shut down the high-voltage system, causing a loss of drive power.”

The impacted models are 2022–2024 BMW i4; 2025 i4 eDrive35; i4 eDrive40; 2022–2024 iX; 2023–2024 i7; and 2024 i5

The model with the highest number of affected vehicles is the BMW i4, with 35,414 units built between 2022 and 2025. The BMW iX SUV has 25,280 impacted units, while 5484 BMW i7 sedans are being recalled. Besides, 4,674 units of the 2024 BMW i5 sedan are also included in the recall, according to a report by Car and Driver.

The software error is linked to what is known as a “double-isolation condition.”

The vehicle software “could not determine whether a detected double-isolation condition was, in fact, a true double-isolation condition, which warranted a high-voltage system shutdown or, was, in fact, only a single-isolation condition,” the NHTSA report said.

This, in turn, “may erroneously cause a shutdown of the high-voltage system.”

The electric drive motor software will be updated over-the-air or by a dealer.