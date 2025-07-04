© Zollner
Zollner maintains Nadcap accreditation at Altenmarkt III
Zollner Elektronik AG has announced that its Altenmarkt III facility has once again successfully passed a Nadcap audit under the AC7120 program, reaffirming its Merit Gold status. The site, which plays a key role in serving clients within the Aerospace & Defense sector, has maintained continuous Nadcap accreditation since 2016.
The audit, conducted earlier this year by an independent auditor from the Performance Review Institute (PRI), confirmed full compliance with Nadcap’s stringent requirements for electronics manufacturing. The AC7120 accreditation specifically covers electronics assembly and demands adherence to rigorous quality standards, including EN 9100 certification or a recognized equivalent.
The company credits the successful outcome to the dedication and technical expertise of its employees at Altenmarkt III.
Nadcap accreditation is considered one of the most demanding credentials in the aerospace industry and is a prerequisite for many OEMs and tier-one suppliers in the sector.