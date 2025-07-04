Zollner maintains Nadcap accreditation at Altenmarkt III

The audit, conducted earlier this year by an independent auditor from the Performance Review Institute (PRI), confirmed full compliance with Nadcap’s stringent requirements for electronics manufacturing. The AC7120 accreditation specifically covers electronics assembly and demands adherence to rigorous quality standards, including EN 9100 certification or a recognized equivalent.

The company credits the successful outcome to the dedication and technical expertise of its employees at Altenmarkt III.

Nadcap accreditation is considered one of the most demanding credentials in the aerospace industry and is a prerequisite for many OEMs and tier-one suppliers in the sector.