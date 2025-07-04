Warp raises $10M to enhance AI-powered freight network with robotics

US logistics startup Warp has announced a USD 10 million Series A round led by Up.Partners and Blue Bear Capital, bringing Warp’s total funding to USD 22 million since its founding in 2021.

The new capital will fund the rapid expansion of Warp’s AI systems and the launch of its first fully robotic cross-dock, a flagship facility that automates the entire freight lifecycle from inbound receiving and dimensioning to smart sortation and outbound dispatch. Warp is already deploying AI across routing, pricing, scheduling, visibility, and customer service, and early results show significant gains in efficiency, on-time performance, and cost reduction, the company said in a media release.

Connected to Warp’s national network of 50 cross-docks and over 10,000 carrier vehicles, from cargo vans to 53-footers, the robotic site will enable faster, more precise movement of goods across both B2B and D2C shipments.

“Warp’s approach doesn’t just optimize freight. It redefines it. They’re targeting the root causes of middle-mile inefficiency: labor dependency, lack of visibility, and brittle networks,” said Ally Warson, Partner at Up.Partners. “Their agent- and automation-first approach is the future of supply chain infrastructure.”

“This round isn’t about growing a team. It is about multiplying output,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Warp. “We are scaling with intelligent agents that make our amazing people a thousand times more productive.”

In parallel, Warp is advancing its Apple Vision Pro-powered supply chain interface, giving shippers a fully immersive view of their freight in motion, down to the node, dock, and truck, according to the media release.

“Warp is solving a deeply physical problem with true software discipline,” said Vaughn Blake, Partner at Blue Bear Capital. “This is full-stack automation, not just digital wrappers on legacy processes. They are bringing modern systems thinking to freight in a way the industry hasn’t seen before.”