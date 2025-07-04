ViTrox partners with Maxim SMT to strengthen presence in India

Under the agreement, Maxim SMT will represent ViTrox's product portfolio in India, covering SMT PCBA and semiconductor vision inspection systems.

Founded in 2008, Maxim SMT distributes electronics manufacturing equipment and provides precision manufacturing solutions. The company has more than 300 employees, including 100 field service engineers and over 22 sales representatives, and operates seven sales and service centres across India.

ViTrox’s Director of Business Development & Technical Support, Seow Zi Yang, said the partnership marks a significant step in expanding ViTrox’s presence in India.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Maxim SMT into the ViTrox family as our strategic partner in India. Maxim SMT’s proven track record, extensive technical expertise, and strong market presence make them the perfect partner to further expand ViTrox’s footprint in this rapidly growing market.”

ViTrox stated that the partnership will enable the company to strengthen local support and service capabilities, targeting growth in India’s electronics and semiconductor industries.