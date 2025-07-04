Turntide bags Hitachi order to power first battery trains built in UK

Turntide Technologies, a provider of electrification solutions, has been selected by Hitachi Rail to supply Gen 2 lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system for its Grand Central intercity battery train contract.

Turntide will supply next-generation LFP batteries, which are designed to be smaller and more powerful than previous lithium-ion batteries, the company said in a media release.

This order comes after Hitachi Rail was awarded a contract to build nine battery intercity (tri-mode) trains for Arriva’s Grand Central and Angel Trains. These will be the first new battery trains manufactured in the UK.

Hitachi will place orders worth nearly £10 million (about USD 13.6 million) with Turntide Technologies to continue R&D and supply LFP batteries. This commitment creates valuable backlog and pipeline for Turntide over the coming years and will result in the expansion of their Gateshead facility.

In addition to the battery systems, Turntide’s solution includes an advanced battery management system featuring Safety Integrity Level 2 functional safety, compliant with IEC 61508, to detect and mitigate hazards in the event of system failures. It also meets IEC 62243 cybersecurity standards, ensuring safe, secure, and reliable performance for next-generation mobility, the media release said.

“This is great news for the North East’s thriving advanced manufacturing sector, and it’s fitting that this comes in the 200th anniversary of the railways being born in the region,” UK Industry Minister Sarah Jones said. “Pioneering battery technologies are key to keeping U.K. industry at the forefront of innovation, and our modern Industrial Strategy will drive growth in sectors like these and support good, skilled jobs as part of our Plan for Change.”

“Our collaborative relationship with Hitachi Rail transitions from strength to strength and being selected for this milestone project reflects the quality and innovation of our electrification technology,” Steve Hornyak, CEO of Turntide Technologies, said. “As battery-electric trains gain global momentum, we’re honored to support a project that represents not just regional progress, but a broader shift toward sustainable transport across continents.”

“Our additional £10 million investment into Turntide Technologies demonstrates our commitment to North East battery innovation,” Koji Agatsuma, Chief Technology Officer Vehicles, Hitachi Rail, said. “Battery trains aren’t just about delivering greener, quieter journeys—they also create a new advanced manufacturing opportunity and unlock energy optimization through vehicle-to-grid technology.”

“This is an important milestone on our decarbonization journey allowing us to operate on electrified and non-electrified tracks across the country,” Paul Hutchings, Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains’ Rail Services, said. “This partnership in developing state-of-the-art technology will reduce emissions and fuel usage, while giving passengers a more comfortable experience.”

Headquartered in the US, Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the UK, and India and serves customers in industries such as highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, commercial buildings and premium automotive.