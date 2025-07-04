Kaga Toshiba and Himeji Semiconductor introduce off-site PPA model

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has entered into off-site power purchase agreements for long-term procurement of renewable energy for the Group’s two semiconductor manufacturing facilities, Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation, in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan and Himeji Operations – Semiconductor, in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan. All energy supplied to both facilities will be renewable energy with additionality from newly constructed solar power plants, according to a media release.

Toshiba Group’s “Environmental Future Vision 2050” recognizes countering climate change as an important corporate responsibility, and Toshiba Devices & Storage Group is promoting measures to advance the achievement of carbon neutrality. It aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from all its manufacturing sites by fiscal year 2030, and to promote this has already introduced the on-site PPA model and is promoting use of renewables.

“Kaga Toshiba has contracted with Hokuriku Electric Power Company for the off-site PPA model, and started to use renewable energy with additionality derived power in June 2025,” Toshiba said in a media release. “It will procure solar power dedicated to its support, and anticipates annual procurement of approximately 27 GWh by fiscal year 2027. The expected reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from this initiative is approximately 13,000 tons a year (equivalent to about 5,000 households).”

Himeji Semiconductor’s off-site PPA model contract is with Kansai Electric Power Company, and it started using renewable energy with additionality in April 2025. The plant currently procures approximately 6.2 GWh annually from dedicated solar power plants, which is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2,500 tons a year (equivalent to about 1,500 households).

In April 2022, Himeji Semiconductor achieved 100% consumption of renewable energy in its operations. Kaga Toshiba’s new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility for power semiconductors, which began mass production in February 2025, has also achieved 100% consumption of renewable energy. Along with newly introduced off-site PPA models, Kaga Toshiba and Himeji Semiconductor will continue to strive for the best mix of renewable energy.