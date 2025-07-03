Microsoft to lay off 9,000 workers in latest rounds of cuts

Microsoft has said it will lay off up to 9,000 workers, or about 4% of its global workforce, amid a continuing wave of job cuts this year and expanding investment in AI.

The tech giant said several divisions would be impacted without giving specifics. However, reports suggest the Xbox video gaming unit will take a significant hit.

“To position Gaming for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas, we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness,” Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s CEO of gaming, wrote in a memo to employees in that division, according to a report by CNBC.

Microsoft-owned King division that makes Candy Crush is cutting about 10 percent of employees, or 200 people, Bloomberg reported.

Microsoft plans to ramp up its investments in AI, and is spending USD 80 billion in large data centres to train AI models.

“We continue to implement organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

This is the fourth round of lay-offs this year. In May, Microsoft said it would slash 6,000 jobs.

According to Bloomberg, the company has found it challenging to sell its AI assistant, Copilot, to business customers.