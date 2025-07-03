Kalmar launches next-generation lithium-ion battery technology

Kalmar, a Finland based cargo and logistics company, has introduced its second-generation lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery solution for its range of electrically powered counter balanced equipment: reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklifts.

The new battery system delivers enhanced energy capacity, improved thermal stability, and a longer, more predictable performance curve across a wide range of operating environments. The solution is now available globally with the European standard, while versions for the US and Chinese standards will follow in 2026, according to a media release.

Building on the success of its previous Li-ion solution, Kalmar’s Gen 2 battery technology has been developed to meet the growing demands of customers seeking safer, more efficient and more sustainable cargo-handling solutions.

The new battery features advanced cell chemistry that extends the battery’s life cycle. With more energy throughput compared to the previous generation, customers can expect consistent and reliable performance over the long term. This results in reduced battery replacement costs and easier shift planning, contributing to lower total cost of ownership.

With the Gen 2 solution, Kalmar electric equipment will substantially improve the battery capacity, e.g. Kalmar electric reachstackers will in a heavy duty application be able to operate up to 10 hours, allowing for greater flexibility and uptime in demanding terminal environments, the media release said.

In addition to increased energy capacity, the Gen 2 battery also offers improved thermal resilience. This provides enhanced operational safety and stability, especially in hot climate conditions.

“Our second-generation battery is a major step forward in helping our customers transition to fully electric fleets without compromising performance,” said Peter Berndtson, Vice President, Counter Balanced Product Line, Kalmar. “The enhanced safety, longer lifespan and improved operating times provide our customers with a high level of predictability and peace of mind when it comes to managing their operations.”

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company’s sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.