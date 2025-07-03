Inission new factory in Borås is now opened and in full production
Swedish EMS provider Inission has officially inaugurated its new factory in Borås, Sweden – offering the company 50 % larger production area than previously.
“This is a fantastic day not only for Inission, but also for the whole Swedish electronic manufacturing industry. We are not only celebrating a new factory – but also 40 years of electronics production with roots in Swedish industry and an eye on the future,” says Carl Lidén, CEO Inission Syd AB, in a press release.
50 % larger production area
The new factory now offers 50 % larger production area, climate-controlled and climate-smart technology, and of naturally competence in EMS. Together with Part Development, one of Sweden’s leading consultants in Lean and business development, and internal project groups, the premises have been designed into a highly efficient facility for optimal and sustainable manufacturing of electronics and also a centre for training and improvement activities.
The factory in Borås is now in full production and will continue to offer circuit board manufacturing and complete box build in the new premises, supplemented by solutions for logistics and distribution.
“We have a very high level of expertise in box build and we will now be able to manage even larger volumes in an efficient manner. We also have unique expertise in optical equipment, where we together with our customers, with Swedish technology, our know-how and efficiency, manufacture world-leading products,” continues Carl Lidén.