Inission new factory in Borås is now opened and in full production

“This is a fantastic day not only for Inission, but also for the whole Swedish electronic manufacturing industry. We are not only celebrating a new factory – but also 40 years of electronics production with roots in Swedish industry and an eye on the future,” says Carl Lidén, CEO Inission Syd AB, in a press release.

50 % larger production area

The new factory now offers 50 % larger production area, climate-controlled and climate-smart technology, and of naturally competence in EMS. Together with Part Development, one of Sweden’s leading consultants in Lean and business development, and internal project groups, the premises have been designed into a highly efficient facility for optimal and sustainable manufacturing of electronics and also a centre for training and improvement activities.

The factory in Borås is now in full production and will continue to offer circuit board manufacturing and complete box build in the new premises, supplemented by solutions for logistics and distribution.