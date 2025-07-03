Indian startup Maieutic raises $4.15 million in seed funding

Indian deep-tech startup Maieutic Semiconductor has raised USD 4.15 million in seed funding in a round co-led by Endiya Partners and Exfinity Venture Partners, with the funds aimed at expanding its engineering team and accelerating its generative AI-powered chip design platform.

Maieutic’s platform addresses a traditionally slow and manual domain of semiconductor design by applying generative AI to automate early-stage development, detect bugs and optimise design trade-offs, according to a report by Entrepreneur. The Bengaluru-based company aims to reduce design cycles from weeks to days and empower engineers with intelligent tools to scale innovation.

“Semiconductor design has remained largely untouched by modern productivity enhancements,” Maieutic CEO Gireesh Rajendran was quoted as saying in the Entrepreneur report. “At Maieutic, we’re blending deep analog design expertise with cutting-edge AI to build a copilot that brings speed, intelligence, and scalability to analog chip development.”