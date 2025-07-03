Electrovaya receives additional $6.3 million order with major company

Electrovaya, a Canadian lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, has announced it has received purchase orders through its OEM sales channel valued at approximately USD 6.3 million.



The batteries will be used by a leading Fortune 100 e-commerce company in the United States for powering material handling electric vehicles in multiple distribution centers. This order followed recently announced orders from the same end customer that were placed during the current fiscal year for a cumulative demand of over USD 16 million. Additional orders are also under consideration, Electrovaya said in a media release.

“We are happy to report this repeat order with a globally-recognized corporation,” said Dr. Jeremy Dang, VP of Business Development at Electrovaya. “With these new orders, this end user will have over 2500 Infinity batteries deployed in more than 40 different distribution centers across three countries on two continents. Electrovaya is thrilled to be a part of the customer’s mission in adopting clean, safe, and long-lasting energy solutions.”

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory.

In May, Electrovaya announced that it had begun battery system assembly operations at its Jamestown, New York facility. These operations will continue to expand with growth in demand for Electrovaya’s battery systems and as the company gets closer to starting its lithium ion cell and module production which is estimated to begin in mid 2026, according to an earlier media release.