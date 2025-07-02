Toshiba introduces 2-channel automotive high-speed digital isolators
The devices ensure the safety and reliability of the on-board charger (OBC) and battery management system (BMS) used in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs).
Toshiba Electronics Europe has extended its lineup of isolation devices with four AEC-Q100 qualified, 2-channel, high-speed digital isolators. The new DCM32xx00 series supports stable operation with high common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 100kV/µs (typ.) at data transmission rates of 50Mbps (max.).
“Leveraging Toshiba’s proprietary magnetic coupling technology, the DCM32xx00 series delivers a high CMTI of 100kV/µs (typ.) at supply voltages (VDD1=VDD2) from 3.0V to 5.0V with a common-mode voltage (VCM) of 1500V,” Toshiba said in the media release. “The devices are resistant to common-mode electrical noise at the input and output nodes, delivering stable equipment control signals for reliable operation.”
The 2-channel devices offer flexible configuration options: 2 forward-only channels and 1 forward and 1 reverse channel. They provide low pulse-width distortion of 0.8ns (typ.) and are suitable high speed communication applications such as I/O interfaces with control area network (CAN) communications.