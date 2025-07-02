Scanfil and Etteplan deepen their strategic partnership into production testing
Scanfil and Etteplan have signed a service agreement in production test development. Etteplan will support Scanfil in the development of the Odin functional test platform, and the companies plan to offer joint test application projects to customers.
Scanfil and Etteplan have been working together in product development since 2019. Since then, the companies have together developed multiple new products for customers.
“We see that having Etteplan support us with test development will add a lot of synergies to our ‘Design Driven Manufacturing’ project portfolio and will give us even better opportunities to offer a truly turnkey service. We see that more and more customers are looking for support in production testing and we look forward to improving our offering together with Etteplan,” says Reijo Kalenius, Global Development Manager at Scanfil, in a press release.
Scanfil owned test platforms and applications are an integral part of the company's strategy. Standardised platforms will enable faster time to market and lower customer investment costs. Product development services are a key success factor.
“We are proud to continue deepening our collaboration with Scanfil in production testing. This new phase in our partnership reflects the trust and ambition shared between our companies. By combining Scanfil’s manufacturing excellence with Etteplan’s production solutions, we can deliver even more value to our joint customers and help them accelerate innovation and time to market,” says Jari Luotonen, Director, EPS Finland at Etteplan.