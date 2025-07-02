Scanfil and Etteplan have been working together in product development since 2019. Since then, the companies have together developed multiple new products for customers.

“We see that having Etteplan support us with test development will add a lot of synergies to our ‘Design Driven Manufacturing’ project portfolio and will give us even better opportunities to offer a truly turnkey service. We see that more and more customers are looking for support in production testing and we look forward to improving our offering together with Etteplan,” says Reijo Kalenius, Global Development Manager at Scanfil, in a press release.

Scanfil owned test platforms and applications are an integral part of the company's strategy. Standardised platforms will enable faster time to market and lower customer investment costs. Product development services are a key success factor.