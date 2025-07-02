Moog enhances space actuation and avionics manufacturing capabilities

Moog, a US-based designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems, has reached a milestone in its comprehensive building expansion project.

The company has completed its new electromechanical actuation facility to enhance its manufacturing capabilities for space and defense customers that need precision steering in the most demanding domains.

This customer-focused expansion at Moog headquarters in East Aurora addresses the growing need for innovative precision actuation and avionics systems to control and steer launchers, making a difference for critical national security missions and delivering satellites and human crews to space, Moog said in a media release.

This construction project is a strategic investment in the future to advance Moog’s thrust vector control and fin steering manufacturing capabilities and processes, making a difference for several priority development and production launch vehicles for which the company has a growing order book. These programs include several launch vehicles for the U.S. Navy, Stratolaunch’s Talon A hypersonic test vehicle, United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, and NASA’s Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft.

The new facility brings together development, production, and testing of electromechanical, electrohydrostatic and electrohydraulic actuation systems for the space market in one location.

The recently completed construction included areas for electromechanical actuation (EMA) assembly and test work, thermal and vibration environmental testing, and enhanced inspection and office spaces. With verification and testing of production builds currently in progress, the facility is on track to manufacture EMA flight hardware this fall. Additionally, construction is now underway on the new hydraulic actuation assembly and test area and a state-of-the-art development lab, the media release said.

“This focused factory reflects a major investment in a sustainable future at Moog, expanding our ability to deliver innovative, mission-critical solutions for aerospace and defense customers,” said Jonathan Kasper, Operations Transformation Manager, Moog.