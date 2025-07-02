Ericsson expands R&D team in Bengaluru, increases focus on ASIC

Ericsson is expanding its Research and Development (R&D) team in Bengaluru to enhance its capabilities in ASIC development. This strategic move underscores Ericsson’s commitment to enable India to be at the forefront of future communication technology, the Swedish company said in a media release.

The decision to grow its R&D presence in Bengaluru also demonstrates Ericsson’s dedication to fostering innovation in the highly competitive field of ASIC development.

“Expanding our ASIC R&D in India will enable us to leverage the local technology competence in the country towards enhancing our capabilities in semiconductor design,” said Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India. “This unit will also contribute towards strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in the country. Ericsson expects to initially grow its R&D team in India by more than 150 positions.”

“We are keen to strengthen our R&D team in Bengaluru, a city celebrated for its dynamic technology ecosystem and skilled professionals. By increasing our focus on ASIC development, we are reinforcing our technological prowess,” said Anna Dicander, Vice President of Radio & Transport Engineering, Ericsson Business Area Networks. “Our investments in the Ericsson Silicon platform, in particular, will accelerate the launch of new products and innovative features to the market.”

The R&D expansion in India will serve to enhance Ericsson’s portfolio, shaping the future with high-performing programmable networks.

Ericsson Silicon’s range of System on a Chip (SoC) is specifically designed for mobile networks and integrated across the entire Ericsson Radio System – including RAN Compute (basebands), Radio, and Transport. This integration enables service providers to fully leverage 5G and address both current and future needs. Ericsson Silicon is a key enabler for advanced capabilities, enhanced performance and optimized energy efficiency of Ericsson-powered high-performing networks across the globe, the media release said.