Accenture acquires SYSTEMA to bolster manufacturing automation

Accenture has acquired SYSTEMA, a German provider of software solutions and consulting services for manufacturing automation. SYSTEMA’s team of more than 240 employees will join Accenture’s Industry X practice.

SYSTEMA’s long-standing experience in working for semiconductor manufacturers and other high tech companies will bolster Accenture’s capabilities to comprehensively support clients in these industries, according to a media release.

“Today’s society relies heavily on semiconductors for everything from smartphones to cars, and there is a strong commitment in Europe to strengthen the industry’s manufacturing capabilities,” said Christina Raab, market unit lead for Accenture in Austria, Switzerland and Germany. “The production of semiconductors is complex and highly specialized, and SYSTEMA’s deep expertise in the industry will expand our capabilities and grow our business in ways we couldn’t achieve organically.”

SYSTEMA’s expertise includes deep knowledge in digitally connecting current and legacy production equipment and systems. The company excels at upgrading and extending traditional manufacturing execution systems (MES) with data analytics and optimization capabilities, which these systems often lack but are crucial to increasing output and optimizing cost, the media release said.

“We are combining SYSTEMA’s semiconductor and high tech industry experience and capabilities with Accenture’s global network and ability to scale to offer services covering the whole value chain, from supply to logistics and manufacturing,” said Sarat Maitin, who leads Accenture’s practice for digital engineering and manufacturing and infrastructure and capital projects, Industry X, in Austria, Switzerland and Germany. “Our ambition is to become a partner to the industry that helps clients in Germany and Europe secure competitiveness in a market increasingly under pressure.”

SYSTEMA has specialized skills in MES solutions from SAP (ME/MII/DM) and Critical Manufacturing. Beyond the semiconductor sector, the company works for clients in the aerospace and defense, medical, electronics, food & beverage, automotive, machinery, metal and steel, and speciality chemicals industries.