Zollner completes full acquisition of Bluechips Microhouse

The acquisition strengthens Zollner's presence in the Asia-Pacific region and forms part of the company's broader strategy to build a globally diversified and resilient supply chain across Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

The integration of Bluechips into Zollner’s global network has been implemented gradually to ensure operational continuity and maintain long-term customer and employee relationships. The Chiang Mai facility now plays a central role in Zollner’s regional production footprint.

Zollner says in a press release that has initiated investments to expand the site's technological capabilities, including module and device manufacturing, electronic assemblies, cable assembly, and sheet metal processing. A new ISO Class 7 cleanroom with 600 square meters of floor space is also under construction.

The company expects significant growth at the Thai facility as part of its strategy through 2030 and beyond, enabling production transfers to better serve a growing international customer base.