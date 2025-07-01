Compal's new automotive electronics facility in Poland stands ready

The new plant is dedicated to the production of automotive electronic parts, with an initial focus on electronic control units. Future plans include expanding the product range to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving system (ADS) sensors.

Phase One was completed in June 2025. Trial production is expected to begin by the end of the year, with full-scale mass production scheduled for 2026. The plant is designed for a maximum annual output of 3.5 million control units and will operate seven fully automated assembly and testing lines in a cleanroom environment with positive pressure controls.

“Our Poland facility represents a significant step forward in our global automotive strategy,” said Arthur Wang, Senior Vice President at Compal AEPBU, in a press release. “It’s designed to meet the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and technological advancement.”

The plant is targeting ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949 certifications. A potential second phase of the project is under consideration, depending on future developments in global trade and tariffs. As part of its European strategy, Compal is also establishing a local business development and technical support team to collaborate with regional customers on engineering and product development.