CATL breaks ground on $6 billion battery project in Indonesia

China’s CATL, the world’s biggest EV battery maker, broke ground on a USD 6 billion battery facility in Indonesia.

CATL in a joint venture with state-owned Indonesia Battery and PT Aneka Tambang will build the 15 GW plant in Karawang regency in Indonesia’s West Java province. The facility is expected to generate power for 250,000 to 300,000 cars, Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said, according to a report by Bloomberg.

“Spanning over 2,000 hectares, the Indonesia Battery Integration Project, with a planned investment of nearly USD 6 billion, covers the full battery value chain including nickel mining and processing, battery materials and battery recycling at the FHT Industrial Park of East Halmahera, North Maluku Province, and battery manufacturing in KNIC and Artha Industrial Hill (AIH) of Karawang, West Java Province,” CATL said in a media release.

The battery plant in Karawang will deliver an annual capacity of 6.9 GWh in the first phase.

The other key component of the project is the establishment of Indonesia's first renewable energy circular system, with nickel mining and processing, battery materials, and battery recycling operations deployed at the FHT Industrial Park.

The project will use state-of-the-art technologies and renewable energy to achieve ultra-low energy consumption, enabling improved cost efficiency, and high-value battery material regeneration with a metal recovery rate of over 95%. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce 142,000 tons of nickel and 30,000 tons of cathode materials annually, along with the capacity to process around 20,000 tons of recycled batteries, the media release said.