Astroscale opens new headquarters and R&D lab in Toulouse

Astroscale France, a subsidiary of Astroscale Holdings, a satellite servicing and long-term orbital sustainability company, has officially opened its new headquarters and advanced R&D lab in Toulouse, France, strengthening its commitment to domestic innovation and Europe’s sovereignty in space.

The new site will enable the company to scale its R&D, grow its supply chain, and deepen collaboration with Centre National D’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), the French Space Command, the European Space Agency and European defence stakeholders, according to a media release.

“The Toulouse office is more than just a new location — it’s a statement of intent,” said Philippe Blatt, president and managing director, Astroscale France. “We’re building the foundations of a resilient and sovereign space infrastructure for Europe, powered by regional talent, advanced technology, and strong partnerships.”

By developing core technical capabilities and assembling a world-class engineering team, Astroscale France has earned recognition from CNES and the Space Command for its contribution to Europe’s long-term space ambitions, the company said.

The Toulouse office allows for faster development cycles and localised prototyping, while enabling tighter integration with nearby suppliers. This focus on domestic capability directly supports Europe’s call for a more sovereign and resilient space sector.

Backed by Astroscale’s global mission heritage — including ELSA-d, ADRAS-J and ELSA-M — Astroscale France is applying proven lessons to shape a distinctly European approach. It is developing dual-use solutions that benefit defence and support a sovereign and independent capacity in space for France and its allies, the company said.

Astroscale France is also partnering with domestic suppliers to strengthen the Toulouse-based supply chain and embed resilience across production and delivery.