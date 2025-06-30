Schneider Electric to develop manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

France’s Schneider Electric has announced plans to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The 500,000 square feet facility at Horizon Industrial Park in Hosur (Tamil Nadu) will focus on expanding Schneider Electric IT Business’ capabilities in the production, sales and trading of Battery Management Products (BMS), including UPS systems, Power Distribution Units (PDU), cooling solutions and other electronic accessories.

Horizon Industrial Parks is a logistics platform managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds.

The development will take place in two phases. Phase 1 will feature a dust-free facility with modern office spaces, advanced fire safety systems, expanded industrial power capacity, and optimized workspace planning. Phase 2 will deliver a high-spec, custom-built facility tailored to Schneider Electric’s advanced manufacturing requirements, expected to be completed within 7 months.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication to sustainability, efficiency, and operational excellence,” said Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD and CEO, Schneider Electric India. “The new facility will incorporate cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices to significantly enhance our manufacturing capabilities while contributing meaningfully to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”