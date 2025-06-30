Rigaku expands production facilities for semiconductor market

Japan’s Rigaku, a global solution partner in X-ray analytical technologies, has increased its capacity for production of semiconductor process control instruments at its own plant in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture and at the facilities of a partner company in Nirasaki, Yamanashi Prefecture.

With the current expansion in production capacity, Rigaku has doubled the floor space of its assembly and inspection areas. The recent completion of a production facility in Yamanashi Prefecture boosts production capacity for core components such as X-ray generators and detectors, according to a media release.

In tandem, overall capacity for production of semiconductor process control instruments is expected to be 50% higher in Q4 of FY2025 than in the same period of the previous fiscal year, based on unit count. Rigaku’s policy is to continue expanding equipment in response to demand, further increasing capacity by 50% compared to Q4 of FY2024 by 2027.

Through these efforts, Rigaku expects to achieve dramatic growth in sales of semiconductor process control equipment in Q4 FY2025, fulfilling its plan to reach 20% growth on a full-year basis, the media release said.