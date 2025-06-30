Muon Space secures $90 million to expand satellite production

US-based startup Muon Space has secured USD 89.5 million in fresh funding to expand production, bringing the satellite maker’s total Series B funding to USD 146 million.

Muon has also acquired propulsion startup Starlight Engines, which further extends Muon’s vertically integrated Halo platform by bringing in-house propulsion capabilities into its end-to-end satellite technology stack, according to a media release.

The B1 round was led by Congruent Ventures and included existing investors Activate Capital, Acme Capital, Costanoa Ventures and Radical Ventures, along with new investor ArcTern Ventures.

The new capital is fueling a scale-up of Muon’s operations, including expanded satellite production, vertical integration of key components such as propulsion and IR & RF instruments, deployment of Muon’s full-stack automated constellation operations platform, and the expansion of our global ground station network, the California-based company said in the media release.

The startup has grown its team by 50% since December and surpassed USD 100 million in new contracts signed in 2024, including a deal with SNC to develop next-generation satellites supporting its Vindlér commercial RF sensing constellation.

“We’re focused on delivering mission-optimized satellite constellation systems to customers at unprecedented speed,” said Jonny Dyer, CEO of Muon Space. “High-performance constellations require the speed, cost, consistency, and performance of volume production – they can’t be built one satellite at a time. We are building the world’s first automated, high-mix, high-volume constellation manufacturing system. It’s always been about the mission – now we’re delivering it at scale.”