Meter raises $170 million in Series C funding

Meter, a US-based provider of internet infrastructure solutions for the enterprise, has announced it raised USD 170 million in a Series C funding round led by Hemant Taneja at General Catalyst, with new and existing investors such as Baillie Gifford, Lachy Groom, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, Sequoia Capital, Tishman Speyer, WndrCo and 53 Stations, according to a media release.

Meter delivers reliable, secure and scalable internet, Wi-Fi, and cellular connectivity for the enterprise. The company built networking infrastructure from the ground up: enterprise hardware, firmware, software, deployment operations and support. It’s a single, integrated solution that scales from branch offices, warehouses, and large campuses to data centers.

Some of the world’s leading companies and institutions, such as Bridgewater, Lyft and Reddit, rely on Meter to keep their employees and locations online and productive. And a growing network of Channel partners—CDW, Microsoft, WWT, for example—are bringing Meter’s solution to a wider customer base, the media release said.

Meter is also backed by leading investors such as Sam Altman, Scott Belsky, John Bicket, Sanjit Biswas, Allen & Company, John and Patrick Collison, Egon Durban, Diane Greene, Greenoaks, Sam Hinkie, Reid Hoffman, Sanjay Jha, Tobi Lutke, Jay Parikh, Geoff Ralston, Dan Schulman and David Soloman.