From Gdańsk to Europe: Unisystem’s evolution in display innovation

One of them is Gdańsk-based Unisystem, which has been specialising in information visualization solutions for 30 years.

From fax machines to their own cleanroom

Unisystem was founded at a time when fax machines were the primary means of business communication, and its history is an example what was mentioned above. How improvisation and determination results in engineering expertise, flexibility, and consistency in development – elevates a local business to a European competitor.

The company has come a long way from the “one-man business” it once was. Today it’s a specialised supplier of comprehensive display modules for industry, transport, and medicine.

The company’s first steps was taken at the home of the company’s CEO Sławomir Szweda, in Gdańsk, Poland.

“There was no internet, and the main tool for contacting foreign suppliers was... a fax machine, which would wake me up in the middle of the night,” recalls Sławomir Szweda in an interview with Evertiq. "At first, I was alone, but later the first employees joined me. The biggest challenge was obtaining goods – you had to know where to look and how to talk to partners.

From distribution to module design

Back then, the key was a willingness to learn and adapt to the changing technological reality. When simply supplying components was no longer enough, Unisystem invested in engineering expertise and created an R&D department (today called Solution) – a place where display modules are designed from A to Z.

What was once a challenge of availability has evolved into new demands – integration, reliability, and tailoring displays to specific working environments. The scale of operations has also grown significantly. Today, Unisystem is a group with its own assembly halls, laboratories, cleanroom facilities, and a team of several dozen engineers and specialists.

Ready-made modules that reduce implementation time

“We began to take responsibility for the entire project – already at the concept stage. This approach allows us to respond faster and better tailor solutions to specific applications,” says Kamil Kozłowski, COO of the company.

Hard as it may be to believe now, but Unisystem started out as just a distributor of displays.

“We imported components and helped customers adapt them to their devices. But the market began to expect more – not just parts, but a comprehensive approach,” Szweda tells Evertiq.

The breakthrough came with the creation of the Solution department, which now designs complete display modules – not just screens, but also control electronics, power supplies, cabling, protective glass, and even software.

The result of this approach is ready-to-implement solutions – designed locally, easy to integrate, and tailored to the requirements of a specific application.

“This allows us to shorten implementation time, reduce the risk of errors, and ensure full quality control,” says Kozłowski.

A universal approach to different industries

Unisystem is currently developing in several directions simultaneously: designing its own modular solutions, expanding its technological infrastructure, and focusing on foreign markets. New technologies, including edge AI and local data processing, are also in the spotlight.

Naturally, the company has a presence in a range of sectors – from industrial automation and public transport to the medical field. In each case, the display serves a different role: sometimes it’s just a user interface, other times it acts as the device’s command centre.

“In the transport industry, our solutions are used in ticket validators, ticket machines, and passenger information systems,” says Szweda. “The challenge there is not only durability, but also resistance to moisture, temperature fluctuations, and vibrations.”

In the POS sector, Unisystem displays are used in, among other things, payment terminals and self-service kiosks, where they are integrated with touch screens, scanners, and payment systems. In medical applications, on the other hand, precision, compliance with standards, and safety of use are important – and this means testing and validation according to rigorous standards.

“The share of industrial solutions is also growing – there, both mechanical resistance and intuitive operation are key,” adds Kozłowski.

Technologies of the future: edge AI and miniaturization

Unisystem makes no secret of the fact that the future lies in technologies based on artificial intelligence. The company is developing solutions that use edge AI, i.e., local data processing without the need to send data to the cloud.

“We work with companies such as Nvidia, designing modules based on Jetson platforms. This enables image analysis and real-time decision-making,” Kozłowski explains to Evertiq. This is particularly important in industrial and medical applications, where low latency and reliability are crucial.

At the same time, the company is investing in miniaturisation, energy optimisation, and modularity of its solutions.

“We want our modules to be ready for implementation, but also easy to adapt, regardless of the industry and working environment.”

Polish engineering at the European level

Unisystem remains very much a Polish company – but it's a growing one, with an increasing number of projects and partnerships reaching beyond the country’s borders.

“We are present in many European countries. Our goal is to further strengthen this position through technical competence and flexibility,” says Szweda. “We believe that the future belongs to companies that combine technology, trust, and flexibility. If we continue to listen to the market and develop our competencies, Unisystem can be one of them.”

Three decades in business is not just a milestone worth celebrating – it's also a springboard for looking ahead, setting new goals, and imagining what the next chapter will bring.