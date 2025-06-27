NXP Semiconductors completes acquisition of TTTech Auto

Dutch company NXP Semiconductors has announced the completion of the acquisition of Vienna-based TTTech Auto, an innovator of unique safety-critical systems and middleware for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), pursuant to the terms of the previously announced agreement from January 2025.

The open and modular offering of the NXP CoreRide platform and TTTech Auto’s MotionWise safety middleware helps automakers overcome software and hardware integration barriers, while reducing complexity and development efforts and increasing scalability and cost-efficiency required for next-generation vehicles, according to a media release.

In January 2025, NXP announced the all-cash transaction valued at USD 625 million.

To continue operating within an open industry ecosystem, TTTech Auto’s services will remain with neutral position, supporting various System-on-Chips manufacturers, OEMs and 3rd party software partners. This will advance SDV capabilities while maintaining stringent safety and performance standards and ensuring data protection.

The automotive industry is currently undergoing a transformation, shifting from conventional hardware-based designs to platform-based SDVs with increasingly sophisticated, interconnected hardware and software systems. A transformation which enables feature upgradeability, data-driven services, and native cloud development. The SDV is set to expand to a 45% penetration of global auto production in 2027, reflecting a 48% CAGR between 2024 and 20271.