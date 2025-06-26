Selha Group takes over operations of Eolane Valence

The integration of the Valence facility expands Selha Group’s industrial presence in the South East of France, strengthening its footprint in sectors such as industry, energy, and healthcare. The group now employs over 1,000 people across five sites in France and Morocco.

"The integration of the Valence ste is fully aligned with our industrial strategy. It strengthens our regional présence, creates new and strong synergies accross our sites and expands our ability to meet the challenges of our markets. We are pleased to welcome local teams whose expertise complements and enhances that of the group," says Jean-Bernard Buisson, CEO of Selha Group, in a press release.

The takeover secures 116 jobs at the Valence site and ensures continuity of operations in the region. The company says that the integration paves the way for new sectoral, industrial and technological synergies with the group’s other entities – especially in the fields of complex systems integrations and power electronics.