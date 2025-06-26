Scanfil inks manufacturing agreement with Liquid Instruments

Under the agreement, Scanfil’s Melbourne facility will handle production of Liquid Instruments’ flagship Moku platform. The agreement supports Liquid Instruments' strategy to onshore production of its flagship Moku platform, strengthening domestic supply chains – bringing manufacturing closer to its research and development hub.

“We’re continuing to expand our manufacturing footprint in Australia,” says Daniel Shaddock, CEO of Liquid Instruments, in a press release. “Onshoring production through this partnership allows us to scale more efficiently, while deepening our investment in Australia’s technology ecosystem. Scanfil’s expertise and strong local presence make them the ideal partner for this next phase of growth.”

The partnership will draw on the medtech and life science manufacturing capabilities of Scanfil and its Australian subsidiary SRXGlobal. In addition to scalable manufacturing, Liquid Instruments will gain access to supply chain management, global delivery capabilities, and aftermarket services — all based in Victoria, Australia.