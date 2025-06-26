Poet inks manufacturing deal with NationGate Solutions in Malaysia

Poet has engaged with NationGate to assemble and test consigned optical engines with a custom-designed fiber-attach unit (FAU) made specifically for one of Poet's key customers. That customer has confirmed a high level of interest from hyperscale data centers in a product that includes a combination of optical engines available exclusively from Poet.

“We are thrilled to be engaged with Poet, whose profile in Malaysia is increasingly prominent,” said Dato Ooi Eng Leong, CEO of NationGate Solutions (M) Sdn. Bhd., the largest EMS provider in Malaysia.

The agreement with NationGate is in addition to the Poet's manufacturing agreement with Globetronics, which was made public in December last year.