Kolb opens New Delhi office to strengthen India presence

The new office will be headed by Rohit Sikka, who joins Kolb as a sales representative. In a press release, CEO Christian Ortmann, explains that Sikka’s extensive experience in cleaning systems and cleaning agents for electronics manufacturing made him the ideal candidate to lead the company’s operations in India.

Kolb’s systems focus heavily on sustainability — features that the company believes are particularly relevant in India, where water and energy are scarce resources for manufacturers.

Evertiq reached out to the CEO for further details on the expansion.

What was the main motivation or strategic reasoning behind choosing New Delhi for this new office?

Christian Ortmann © Kolb “India is a rapidly growing market and is becoming increasingly important in the electronics sector. Many global players are already active there or are planning to enter the market soon. Establishing a presence in New Delhi allows us to position Kolb more visibly as a solutions provider in this space and to stay close to where key industry developments are taking place,” Christian Ortmann tells Evertiq.

The new office currently employs one person, Rohit Sikka, however Kolb plans to gradually expand its team as business develops.

Mr Ortmann explains that the main focus of the office will be to raise Kolb’s profile and visibility in India as a provider of complete cleaning solutions – including machinery, cleaning agents, and process design.