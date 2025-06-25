SCS relocates to new custom-built site in Switzerland

The 2,200 square-metre coating operation, located in La Chaux-de-Fonds, is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specifically designed to optimise quality and provide service for customers across the medical device, electronics, aerospace and automotive markets.

At the same time, SCS announces that its Switzerland operations, formerly known as Comelec SA, will now legally operate under the name Specialty Coating Systems SA.

“The company name and location may have changed, but the highly experienced team in Switzerland remains the same, bringing decades of Parylene and ALD coating expertise to every project,” says David Ellis, Managing Director, Europe, in a press release.

In addition to the Switzerland facility, SCS services its European customers through coating sites in England, Germany, Czech Republic and Ireland.