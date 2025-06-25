© otnaydur dreamstime.com
Renu Electronics wins €7 million contract
Renu Electronics GmbH has secured a major contract worth EUR 7 million annually to supply electronic water metering solutions to an unnamed customer in the European market.
Renu Electronics GmbH, formerly operating as SÜTRON GmbH and Phoenix Contact HMI IPC Technology GmbH, specialises in Human Machine Interface (HMI) devices for industrial automation.
According to the company, production of the meters will take place at its manufacturing facility in India, while service and support will be handled from its site in Filderstadt, Germany. Renu says this dual-location strategy is designed to ensure efficient and reliable service for its European clients.