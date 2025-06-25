Renu Electronics wins €7 million contract

Renu Electronics GmbH, formerly operating as SÜTRON GmbH and Phoenix Contact HMI IPC Technology GmbH, specialises in Human Machine Interface (HMI) devices for industrial automation.

According to the company, production of the meters will take place at its manufacturing facility in India, while service and support will be handled from its site in Filderstadt, Germany. Renu says this dual-location strategy is designed to ensure efficient and reliable service for its European clients.